West Sussex village housing plan: Inspector's decision expected by January as public inquiry concludes

A planning inspector has until January to decide if a developer should be allowed to build new homes in Angmering.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Developer Gleeson Land submitted an application (A/154/24/OUT) – in August 2024 – to build 190 residential dwellings and a community building on land west of Bewley Road.

The proposal included provision of open space, landscaping and associated infrastructure. It was proposed that 30 per cent (up to 57 homes) would be affordable housing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After more than 1,790 official objections were lodged against the plans on the grade one farmland – a council planning committee refused the application.

Developer Gleeson Land submitted an application (A/154/24/OUT) – in August 2024 – to build 190 residential dwellings and a community building on land west of Bewley Road. Photo: Angela Colliss

However, Gleeson Land lodged an official appeal – to be considered through a public inquiry.

A spokesman for the developer said: “Following the recent decision by Arun District Council, we can confirm we have lodged an appeal.

"This appeal will be considered through the formal public inquiry procedure, which offers all parties an opportunity to make their individual representations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will not be making any further comments until the final decision, following the formal public inquiry procedure, has been made.”

Protestors gathered outside the district council building in Littlehampton, before a committee refused plans for 190 new houses in Angmering. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The week-long inquiry commenced on Tuesday, October 28 and concluded on Tuesday, November 4. The hearings are available to view online.

More than £17,000 was raised by a community alliance, which was formed to fight off the developer’s appeal against the new homes in Angmering.

The partnership was formed between Angmering Parish Council and the Protect Farmland West of Bewley Road (PFWBR) campaign group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Campaigner Angela Colliss said: “We put up a robust legal defence.

After more than 1,790 official objections were lodged against the plans on the grade one farmland – a council planning committee refused the application. But the developer took the decision to appeal. Photo: Angela Colliss

“This was made possible by our alliance with APC and the financial generosity of our supporters.

"APC donated £80,000 and Protect Farmland West of Bewley Road has raised £17,960 so far towards the total £100,000 legal bill.

"The inspector made two long site visits and did two long walks along many public rights away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was also shown the development of 160 houses already under construction just a few hundred yards away. The inspector also went on his own to look at some of the other new developments in the village.

More than £17,000 was raised by a community alliance, which was formed to fight off the developer’s appeal against the new homes in Angmering. Photo: Angela Colliss

"We felt our defence of the appeal went well, with flooding and landscape playing a large part.”

The inspector has until January to make a final decision.

But the campaign group is ‘expecting it at least before Christmas’.

"We're just on tenterhooks until sometime at the end of the year,” Angela added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm quite optimistic. The inspector has to weigh up the benefits compared with the adverse side of it.

“These three fields are capable of producing 134 tonnes of wheat a year. They are also the only fields west of Angmering that are not classified as nitrate-vulnerable. And nitrate-vulnerable areas are designated as being at risk from pollution.

“Between 2012 and 2022, England lost over 14,000 hectares of prime agricultural land to development, including just short of 300,000 houses.

“If you came over to Angmering, there are hundreds of empty properties. And the bulk of the developers haven't finished building yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Some of them aren't even in the middle of building what they've already been approved for.

“The impact of losing this vast stretch of open countryside with all that food-producing capacity is really not acceptable.”