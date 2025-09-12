West Sussex village housing plan: More than £11,000 raised by community alliance to fight developer appeal

More than £11,000 has been raised by a community alliance, which was formed to fight off a developer’s appeal against new homes in Angmering.

Developer Gleeson Land submitted an application (A/154/24/OUT) – in August 2024 – to build 190 residential dwellings and a community building on land west of Bewley Road. The proposal included provision of open space, landscaping and associated infrastructure. It was proposed that 30 per cent (up to 57 homes) would be affordable housing.

After more than 1,790 official objections were lodged against the plans on the grade one farmland – a council planning committee refused the application.

However, the developers have not given up hope.

Protestors gathered outside the district council building in Littlehampton, before a committee refused plans for 190 new houses in Angmering. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A spokesman for Gleeson Land said: “Following the recent decision by Arun District Council, we can confirm we have lodged an appeal.

"This appeal will be considered through the formal public inquiry procedure, which offers all parties an opportunity to make their individual representations.

“We will not be making any further comments until the final decision, following the formal public inquiry procedure, has been made.”

In light of this, a partnership was formed between Angmering Parish Council and the Protect Farmland West of Bewley Road (PFWBR) campaign group.

The Angmering Community Alliance was established to ‘represent the interests of the village’.

The latest public meeting was held on Tuesday evening (September 9).

Campaigner Angela Colliss said: “Approximately 80 members of the community attended and were updated on the appeal process for land west of Bewley Road.

"Maria Tomalova from the CPRE (The Countryside Charity), also attended the meeting to give their support to our ACA and confirmed they'll be making representation at the appeal.

“Representatives on behalf of Dr Beccy Cooper MP informed the meeting that she'll be speaking against Gleeson’s appeal.

“People who attended the meeting donated an incredible £750 towards our expert witness costs. Our total fundraising effort to date takes us to £11,350 towards our target of £17,000. We also signed up another 15 members taking our total membership to over 400.

“If you wish to join our group, please email us at [email protected].”

The application proposes large-scale development on farmland west of Bewley Road, raising widespread concern among residents regarding the loss of agricultural land, increased pressure on local infrastructure, and the long-term impact on Angmering’s rural character.

Speaking on behalf of the alliance, Nikki Hamilton-Street, chairman of Angmering Parish Council, said: "This is a critical moment for Angmering.

"We have listened to the community and share their deep concerns about the scale and impact of this proposed development.

"The Angmering Community Alliance will ensure that the village’s voice is heard clearly at the appeal, and that we present the strongest possible case to protect our unique landscape and way of life."

The alliance said it has engaged planning and legal professionals to support its case, and will provide regular updates to residents throughout the process.

The original planning application stated that the ‘adverse impacts’ of the development would ‘not outweigh the significant range of benefits’, which included:

– Delivery of 133 new market homes in an area with a ‘significant and persistent shortfall’;

– Delivery of 30 per cent affordable homes (up to 57 homes) in a ‘highly sustainable location’;

– Provision of a new community building, intended for the use of Cancer United;

– Creation of a ‘high-quality’ physical and social environment with the ‘creation and enhancement’ of new and existing supportive infrastructure. This includes an ‘extensive network of useable open space’, providing ‘health and wellbeing benefits’.

– A ‘genuinely landscape-led development’ which ‘responds positively to the prevailing character of the area’;

– Increased spending by new residents in local shops; businesses and other services to ‘help facilitate the growth of the local economy’;

– ‘Support the employment’ of 589 people and provide six apprenticeships, graduates or trainees.

The planning statement continued: “Affordable housing tenure mix is proposed to be 75 per cent affordable rent and 25 per cent intermediate housing and this provision will be secured by a section 106 agreement.

"Angmering is a sustainable location for development and the site is immediately adjacent to the built-up area boundary of Angmering – a village as identified in the Local Plan as providing an enhanced range of shops, employment opportunities, community facilities and services. The site is clearly in a suitable and sustainable location for development.

"The applicant has engaged positively with the council and the local community and responded to issues raised through that process, which has informed the evolution of the scheme and enhanced the package of benefits provided.”

According to the PFWBR campaign group, the ‘likely costs of presenting a robust case’ at the appeal are estimated to be in the region of £96,000.

As an extraordinary meeting of the parish council on August 18, members ‘resolved to make a substantial contribution’ towards this sum by allocating a budget of £80,000 to support the work of the alliance.

A PFWBR statement read: “This will enable the appointment of necessary planning and legal expertise to ensure that the community's concerns are fully and effectively presented.

"In parallel, the PFWBR will be undertaking a community crowdfunding initiative to raise additional funds in support of the case, providing residents and supporters with the opportunity to contribute directly.

"The Angmering Community Alliance reflects a united and determined approach between the parish council and local residents, working collaboratively to ensure that Angmering’s interests are properly represented and the significant impacts of this application are rigorously examined."

Gleeson Land's appeal will be heard in October.

To see the planning documents, visit https://www.arun.gov.uk/planning-application-search and search for reference A/154/24/OUT.