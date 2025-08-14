West Sussex village pub plans to remove play equipment to create a better space for socialising in its garden

A popular West Sussex village pub is planning to remove play equipment to create a better space for socialising in its garden.

Greene King has made an application to Arun District Council for permission to carry out alterations at The Lamb Inn in Rustington.

The proposal is to remove the existing play equipment and associated bark ground covering to allow for the creation of a new turfed seating area within the garden.

Within the area of the proposed works, there is one mature ash tree that is protected by a Tree Preservation Order. The application states protection measures will remain throughout, to ensure no damage occurs to the tree's roots, stem, canopy, or growing conditions.

Design Management Partnership states in the design access statement: "The ash tree will be retained in its current condition and is not subject to any proposed works. All works will be carried out with due care to avoid disturbance to the tree's root system, ensuring its long-term health and stability are not compromised."

The play area at the pub, in The Street, features timber play equipment set within a bark mulch surface. These would be removed by hand and the area would then be re-landscaped and replaced with turf to create a new informal seating space for pub patrons.

Design Management Partnership states: "This new turfed seating area will enhance the outdoor amenity space without the introduction of any new structures or significant alterations to the existing landscape. The works are intended to improve the functionality and usability of the rear garden for customers, providing a comfortable and attractive space for seating and socialising."

There are no works proposed to any of the existing TPO trees on site. Comments should be made by September 5.

You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk