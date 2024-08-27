An outline planning application was submitted, on Thursday, August 15, for land west of Bewley Road in Angmering.

The developer, Gleeson Land, hopes to build 190 residential dwellings and a community building – together with the provision of open space, landscaping and associated infrastructure. It is proposed that 30 per cent (up to 57 homes) would be affordable housing.

The community building included as part of the proposed development is intended to be occupied specifically by Cancer United – an Angmering-based charity, which helps people whose lives have been affected by a cancer diagnosis. The application stated that there would be ‘significant benefits’ arising from the proposed new facility.

Around 150 people attended a demonstration against the proposals at the site last Tuesday (August 20). They fear the ‘permanent loss’ of almost 40 acres of ‘highly productive agricultural land’.

Among them was Beccy Cooper, MP for Worthing West.

She said: “Tonight I joined local residents in demonstrating our discontent at an inappropriate development on the outskirts of Angmering village

“The proposals as they stand do not bring enough benefits to outweigh the harm on the landscape and character of Angmering

“I was elected to deliver affordable, sustainable and healthy communities that address our real housing needs. This development does not meet that test.”

More than 65 objection letters have been submitted so far.

Lucy Todd spoke on behalf of the Protect Farmland West of Bewley Road (PFWBR) action group, which organised the demonstration and ‘opposes any development on agricultural land’.

Lucy said: “Everyone who is working on the campaign wants to say a huge thank you to the people who came out to support our demonstration. We are encouraged that so many local people feel that they can still make a difference, despite years of over-development in and around Angmering.

“PFWBR were horrified to learn that Gleeson Land have almost doubled the size of the proposed development site, meaning we could see the permanent loss of almost 40 acres of highly productive agricultural land.

"If you agree that we need to protect this valuable resource, and are worried about the additional strain on infrastructure in the village, please submit your objection to Arun District Council by September 19. We are going to be offering advice on the key issues to raise in your objection via email, so get in touch if you would like to learn more – [email protected].”

A planning application, submitted by Nexus Planning – an agency acting on Gleeson Land’s behalf – stated that the ‘adverse impacts’ of the development would ‘not outweigh the significant range of benefits’, which include:

– Delivery of 133 new market homes in an area with a ‘significant and persistent shortfall’;

– Delivery of 30 per cent affordable homes (up to 57 homes) in a ‘highly sustainable location’;

– Provision of a new community building, intended for the use of Cancer United;

– Creation of a ‘high-quality’ physical and social environment with the ‘creation and enhancement’ of new and existing supportive infrastructure. This includes an ‘extensive network of useable open space’, providing ‘health and wellbeing benefits’.

– A ‘genuinely landscape-led development’ which ‘responds positively to the prevailing character of the area’;

– Increased spending by new residents in local shops; businesses and other services to ‘help facilitate the growth of the local economy’;

– ‘Support the employment’ of 589 people and provide six apprenticeships, graduates or trainees.

Nexus Planning’s statement continued: “Affordable housing tenure mix is proposed to be 75 per cent affordable rent and 25 per cent intermediate housing and this provision will be secured by a section 106 agreement.

"Angmering is a sustainable location for development and the site is immediately adjacent to the Built-Up Area Boundary of Angmering – a village as identified in the Local Plan as providing an enhanced range of shops, employment opportunities, community facilities and services. The site is clearly in a suitable and sustainable location for development.

"The applicant has engaged positively with the council and the local community and responded to issues raised through that process, which has informed the evolution of the scheme and enhanced the package of benefits provided.”

On the proposal for a new community facility, the planning document stated: “As a result of the need identified by Cancer United and the lack of alternative space in Angmering or elsewhere, it has been agreed to include a new community building within the proposed development for its specific use.”

A public exhibition was held at Angmering Community Centre on May 21 – hosted by Gleeson Land and members of its technical team.

A spokesperson said: “Leaflets were distributed to approximately 1,300 residents in Angmering advising them of the consultation event (and the associated website) and it was also advertised by Angmering Parish Council using its channels.

"A website was also made available, providing an opportunity for residents to view the proposals online. Together, these brought the emerging proposals to the attention of the local community, and provided different means by which the local community could provide their views on the emerging proposals.

"The consultation event was attended by a total of 152 residents, with 86 providing written feedback at the event and 66 people also providing a response via the website.

"Where concerns related to technical matters, rather than the principle of development, it focused on the impact on Bewley Road in terms of traffic generation, the impact on local biodiversity and the infrastructure capacity generally in Angmering. In addition, some attendees expressed a desire to increase the quantum of open space proposed by the development.”

According to Arun District Council’s planning website, this application is a ‘departure from the development plan’ and ‘may affect’ a public right of way; the ‘character and appearance ‘of the Angmering Conservation Area and ‘the setting of listed buildings’.

PFWBR has distributed 2,000 flyers in the village and ‘want to amplify voices of local people’ who are ‘tired of overdevelopment and feel they have not been listened to’.

A spokesperson added: “There is a serious lack of associated infrastructure to go with all the new housing.

“Arun District Council decided in April that an Environmental Impact Assessment was not needed, we are challenging that decision.

"The impact of permanent loss of valuable agricultural land needs to be assessed.

"There are over 1,000 houses are currently under construction within 1.5 miles of the site. There will be a significant cumulative impact on existing infrastructure when the existing pipeline of housing projects is taken into account.

"Bewley Road is unsuitable as the single access point for an additional ~200 houses. All traffic will enter and exit via Arundel Road, which has two primary schools, traffic at both ends of the school day is already dangerous.

"Angmering residents are tired of large-scale developments surrounding the village. The lack of an up-to-date Local Plan has left us an easy target for developers. Now we are saying enough is enough!”

Arun District Council said the application will go through the ‘normal consultation and consideration process prior to determination’.

A spokesperson added: “The decision issued in April 2024 only related to whether a formal Environmental Impact Assessment was required with the proposals.

"The decision contained full reasons and was in accordance with all the national guidance and thresholds. This in no way means that any environmental impacts have any less weight. The council has responded to communication from the action group on this matter.”

