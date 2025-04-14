Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An apology has been issued after parking permit holders in Lancing were advised of a huge price increase – as a result of an ‘error’ by the parish council.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the last three years, people with a permit to park at Lancing Beach Green and Widewater Lagoon have been charged £60 per annum.

The council has now revealed this was ‘due to an error by the previous clerk’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council has confirmed that the annual fee for the coming year will be £250 – a 317 per cent increase from the previous year.

For the last three years, people with a permit to park at Lancing Beach Green (pictured) and Widewater Lagoon have been charged £60 per annum. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Celia Price, CEO and clerk to Lancing Parish Council, said: “A total of 20 annual permits are issued – ten at Beach Green and ten at Widewater, these are predominantly used by businesses and beach hut owners as it gives a significant reduction on the daily rates, which are already very reasonable.

"The charges are £1 for 2 hours or £4 for the day and this is the fourth year without increase. A £250 per annum permit gives a daily rate of just 68 pence per day.

“Lancing Parish Council has recognised the error with regard to communication of the permit holder increase and have apologised for the inconvenience as well as delaying the full increase for 12 months in response to concerns raised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The annual permit price has not increased for at least five years and still represents excellent value for money when compared Worthing carparks with town centre car park permits costing in the region of £1,275 per annum and Shoreham and Southwick's annual carpark permits at approximately £385 per annum.”

A letter was sent to all permit holders, explaining the situation.

This read: "Firstly and most importantly, we offer our sincere apologies for the lack of prior communication regarding the changes. We recognise the concern this has caused and appreciate your patience.

"For context, the council has recently re-tendered and agreed the car park management contract for the period April 2025 – March 2030. The contract includes provision for up to 20 annual permits, with a specified cost of £350 per permit, per annum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The previous three years have been charged at £60 per annum due to an error by the previous clerk.

“This discrepancy only came to light when the new contract was being implemented.

“We fully acknowledge that the resulting increase came without appropriate notice, and we regret the way this matter was handled, however, do believe this still represents excellent value for money.

"However, taken on-board feedback from permit holders and recognising the impact such an abrupt increase would have, the council has agreed to implement a phased increase to ease the transition:

– 2025/26: Annual fee will be £250

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– 2026/27: Annual fee will rise to £350, in line with the contracted rate

"This approach seeks to strike a balance between financial responsibility and the concerns raised by existing permit holders. I hope this clarifies the situation, and should you have any questions or concerns, or wish to discuss this matter further, please do not hesitate to contact the parish office.

"Thank you again for your understanding and continued support.”