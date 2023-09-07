BREAKING
West Wittering draft neighbourhood plan to go out to referendum

The draft West Wittering Neighbourhood Plan is to be put to a referendum.
By Karen Dunn, local democracy reporter
Published 7th Sep 2023, 15:08 BST
Following an independent examination, the Plan, which the parish council has been working on for years, underwent some modifications to meet the basic requirements of the Town & Country Planning Act.

It will now be put to the people of West Wittering to ensure they are happy with the contents.

The decision to put the Plan to a referendum was made by Chichester District Council’s cabinet on Tuesday (September 5).

West Wittering. Image: GoogleMapsWest Wittering. Image: GoogleMaps
Leader Adrian Moss said: “West Wittering Parish Council is to be commended on the extensive detailed work and community engagement that they have undertaken over the last few years to progress their Neighbourhood Plan.”

The purpose of a Neighbourhood Plan is to set out planning policies for an area.

But deputy leader Jonathan Brown accused the government of ‘giving up’ on Neighbourhood Plans, he said it was becoming ‘harder and harder to justify the effort of making them’.

