Westbourne and Poets’ Corner by-election candidate profile – Georgia McKinley Fitch

Eight candidates are standing in a by-election in Westbourne and Poets’ Corner for a seat on Brighton and Hove City Council on Thursday 1 May.

The seat became vacant when Labour councillor Leslie Pumm resigned because of ill health.

The eight candidates are Gary Farmer (Reform UK), Keith Jago (Independent), David Maples (Independent Socialist), Georgia McKinley Fitch (Independents for Direct Democracy), Tony Meadows (Conservative), Sam Parrott (Labour), Geoff Shanks (Green), Michael Wang (Liberal Democrat).

Each candidate has answered questions about local issues and why electors should vote for them.

Georgia McKinley Fitch, Independents for Direct Democracy

Here are the responses from claims adviser Georgia McKinley-Fitch, 26.

Why do you want to be a councillor?

I’m standing for councillor because the major parties have consistently failed our community.

I believe in direct democracy — giving residents a real voice in the decisions that affect their lives.

By championing this approach, I aim to ensure that every issue that matters to you is shaped by your input.

Why do you want to stand in this ward?

I grew up in Westbourne and Poets’ Corner, in Sackville Gardens, and I have many fond memories of the area.

This ward has always felt like home to me. Having also worked locally in the health food shop, I’ve had the privilege of connecting with many residents and gaining a real understanding of the community.

That deep connection is what drives me to stand – I care about this place and the people in the ward

What are the key issues specific to this ward?

Rising costs squeeze businesses. With VAT, energy hikes and wage increases, local businesses need your support over multinationals to sustain our community.

Fly-tipping has also become a serious issue in Portland Road, especially outside charity shops. The growing problem strains local resources and diminishes our community’s image.

How will you ensure residents know who you are and how to contact you, especially the digitally excluded?

I’m committed to staying connected with digitally excluded residents by holding regular in-person surgeries and offering a direct phone line, so everyone has a simple and accessible way to reach me

5 Finding somewhere to park can be hard in Poets Corner. How will you help residents and their visitors?

Parking in Hove is challenging, particularly for elderly residents and those with disabilities who may not have access to pay-by-phone methods.

To enhance accessibility, I advocate for reinstating cash-operated parking meters, ensuring that all individuals, regardless of their technological capabilities, can conveniently pay for parking.

How will you champion the community’s wishes when the King Alfred Leisure Centre is redeveloped?

To ensure the King Alfred Leisure Centre redevelopment reflects our community’s desires, I propose implementing direct democracy measures.

This includes organising community referendums for major development decisions, allowing residents to vote directly on proposals.

Miss McKinley-Fitch has a website voteforgeorgia.info.

Polling stations are due to be open from 7am to 10pm on Thursday 1 May. Valid photographic ID is required to vote.