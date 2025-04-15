Westbourne and Poets’ Corner by-election candidate profile – Keith Jago

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eight candidates are standing in a by-election in Westbourne and Poets’ Corner for a seat on Brighton and Hove City Council on Thursday 1 May.

The seat became vacant when Labour councillor Leslie Pumm resigned because of ill health.

The eight candidates are Gary Farmer (Reform UK), Keith Jago (Independent), David Maples (Independent Socialist), Georgia McKinley Fitch (Independents for Direct Democracy), Tony Meadows (Conservative), Sam Parrott (Labour), Geoff Shanks (Green), Michael Wang (Liberal Democrat).

Each candidate has answered questions about local issues and why electors should vote for them.

Keith Jago, Independent Westbourne and Poets Corner

Here are the responses from retired university researcher and software developer Keith Jago, 75.

Why do you want to be a councillor?

I care passionately about people. As a councillor I shall work tirelessly improving life for them.

I enjoy problem-solving and finding creative solutions to challenges which should enhance quality of life in Westbourne and Poets’ Corner.

I care avidly for the environment. My home, chosen as exemplar during the council’s Open House series, combines energy-efficiency measures, solar panels and battery storage.

Our humble home is self-sufficient in electricity, has minimal carbon footprint and trivial annual electricity consumption.

Walking wherever possible, I use public transport and car-share within my family, achieving below 3,000 miles/annum while actively campaigning to address global Climate Emergency.

Why do you want to stand in this ward?

To represent and serve residents as a reliable, committed, energetic Independent councillor without political affiliations.

UK politics fails people pitifully. It’s time to abandon old ways, replacing with a fair electoral system to be rid of the moribund “first past the post” electoral system, finally.

Yet a significant, hidden proportion in this ward are seniors, disabled and young people, set to suffer library changes planned by the council – three libraries closing, cuts to library opening hours, “in place by winter 2025” – saving £125,000 from a £20.1 million budget.

As a Brightonian, I would be greatly honoured to serve as councillor in this lively ward.

What are the key issues specific to this ward?

Safer, greener and cleaner.

Worryingly, violence, sexual assault and anti-social behaviour appear the most significant crimes.

Various areas need cleaning-up, removing unsightly abandoned phone boxes – or finding new uses.

Seasonal drain-blocking is problematic while greening-up is needed in some areas.

Weeds and glyco-phosphates are problematic. Increasingly, missed rubbish collections are occurring – due to staff shortages apparently.

Housing is expensive – to buy and rent. Yet hidden poverty and loneliness exist despite general affluence.

Better sharing of parks and green spaces gives fair access and use to all, with dedicated dog-free areas, while giving dog owners space to enjoy walking their dogs.

How will you ensure residents know who you are and how to contact you, especially the digitally excluded?

By getting out and about, being seen, talking and meeting people.

I am contactable by post at Hove Town Hall for “digitally excluded” residents and by meeting them personally.

I will regularly write in the local press – the excellent Argus and Brighton and Hove News – on topical issues. This will keep residents informed and tell them who I am as ward councillor.

Plus regular surgeries in the ward.

Finally, as a former telecommunications engineer who hated climbing telegraph poles, please just telephone me.

Finding somewhere to park can be hard in Poets’ Corner. How will you help residents and their visitors?

Brighton and Hove has too many cars, hence air pollution, traffic congestion, irate motorists and extortionate parking costs, not to mention inefficiency.

A key part of any solution must encourage less car travel to support the UK’s Zero Carbon Act

Further, delivery trucks add to congestion which risks worsening with increased online shopping.

The council issued a report in 2024 aimed at rationalising parking. This promises many improvements. The council is addressing residents’ concerns so let’s see improvements and outcomes.

Disabled myself, currently, I experience insufficient disabled bays and have raised this and await a response.

How will you champion the community’s wishes when the King Alfred Leisure Centre is redeveloped?

First task? Understanding the community’s wishes and wants. These will be many, varied and contentious demands.

This week, a comment from a ward voter via an Argus letter highlighted conflicting demands. They wrote proposing retaining FitB (ex Cheetah’s Gym).

This evoked a response demanding (yes) provision of a boxing gym to support and encourage potentially troublesome young people into boxing, thus reducing and preventing anti-social behaviour.

With limited floor space available, resolving conflicts starts with a complete assessment of needs and wants, being cognizant that the King Alfred will serve people across the city and recognising developer’s priority is on revenue and profits.

From Thursday 1 May, Mr Jago plans to have a new website keithjago.co.uk. His email address is [email protected].

Polling stations are due to be open from 7am to 10pm on Thursday 1 May. Valid photographic ID is required to vote.