Westbourne and Poets’ Corner by-election candidate profile – Michael Wang

Eight candidates are standing in a by-election in Westbourne and Poets’ Corner for a seat on Brighton and Hove City Council on Thursday 1 May.

The seat became vacant when Labour councillor Leslie Pumm resigned because of ill health.

The eight candidates are Gary Farmer (Reform UK), Keith Jago (Independent), David Maples (Independent Socialist), Georgia McKinley Fitch (Independents for Direct Democracy), Tony Meadows (Conservative), Sam Parrott (Labour), Geoff Shanks (Green), Michael Wang (Liberal Democrat).

Each candidate has answered questions about local issues and why electors should vote for them.

Michael Wang, Lib Dem Westbourne and Poets Corner

Here are the responses from immigration lawyer Michael Wang.

Why do you want to be a councillor?

The council needs a robust and constructive voice in opposition that will scrutinise the Labour administration.

I am standing to be that fresh voice for the community.

Labour and Green mismanagement has cost residents too much – whether it’s wasted money on the i360 or neglected local services.

I will use my position to hold the council to account and fight for a fairer, more competent approach.

In my work in immigration law, I use my expertise to secure fair outcomes for people. I want to bring that same dedication to the council and serving the residents.

Why do you want to stand in this ward?

Westbourne and Poets’ Corner is a special part of our city, representing the diversity, dynamism and creativity that makes Brighton and Hove such a special place to live.

However, residents have told me about issues common across the city: financial mismanagement leading to higher council tax bills, failure to sort out basic services, more and more broken promises.

The message I am hearing is clear: the Greens broke our city and Labour’s promised changes haven’t happened.

I will be a strong, fresh voice in the council, instead of another Green or Labour councillor who will just make up the numbers.

What are the key issues specific to this ward?

Having spoken to residents on the doorstep, two messages are crystal clear. First, enough is enough with politicians who treat taxpayers’ money with neglect.

It’s deeply frustrating when the bill for the i360 now amounts to almost £200 per resident – and that money could have gone towards our libraries, community centres or a new King Alfred building.

Secondly, we must take practical action to fix the basics: bins, potholes, street lighting – eg, the rubbish dumped at the top of Rutland Gardens.

Our values are to get a fair deal – and sadly Labour is failing to honour the trust promised.

How will you ensure residents know who you are and how to contact you, especially the digitally excluded?

We have already spoken to almost 1,000 residents by undertaking the unglamorous but important process of knocking on doors – and I look forward to spending more time speaking with more residents on the doorstep.

For those who aren’t comfortable with digital, I will set up in-person surgeries, should I be successful, which will be well-promoted throughout the ward.

Also, Lib Dems are famous for keeping residents up to date with our local newsletters.

Finding somewhere to park can be hard in Poets’ Corner. How will you help residents and their visitors?

Many residents may need cars for daily needs but we need to understand that the only long-term solution to congestion is improved public transportation.

I and the Lib Dems will continue to fight against Labour’s bus tax, which increased bus fares by 50 per cent to £3, making public transportation even less accessible.

For visitors, I support the proposal to create a modern park and ride facility.

Visitor permit applications need to be drastically simplified, and turnaround expedited, as some residents may have relatives who are elderly or children, even if they don’t own a car themselves.

How will you champion the community’s wishes when the King Alfred Leisure Centre is redeveloped?

We must ensure the council gets this right. This is a prime seafront location, possibly the best in the country for a public sports facility.

We should be ambitious. Current plans include options that would see the new facility crammed into a corner of the existing site, with the rest of the plot earmarked for other purposes.

Instead, the council’s priority must be creating a high-quality, modern facility – potentially including an Olympic-sized swimming pool – that truly serves the community.

This is a rare chance to build something that meets the needs of residents now and in the future

Mr Wang can be contacted by email at [email protected].

Polling stations are due to be open from 7am to 10pm on Thursday 1 May. Valid photographic ID is required to vote.