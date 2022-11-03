Plans for a new motorhome and caravan park in Westbourne have been submitted.

Mr Leonard Sturgess’ application would see the change of use of agricultural land in Jubilee Wood in Westbourne to site caravans and motorhomes.

In Mr Sturgess’ design statement he wrote: “We are proposing a change of use for the existing parcel of land to the north of the site, outlined in red, which enjoys access directly from the hardstanding adjacent to the entrance gates to the site and south of the storage barns.

“The Freedom Camping Club licence currently allows for the land to be used by a maximum of five touring caravans or motor homes on the field, but the applicant would like to provide caravan storage to the northern end of the site, closest to the access road for ease of arrival and departure.

“We would like to propose ten storage spaces for caravans or motor homes within this northern area of the site in order to be able to keep access to the field clear for the touring caravan visit.

"The site will be available to use all year round, but the delivery or collection of caravans will need to be arranged with the site manager in advance. The site fenced around its perimeter and has CCTV cameras.

“We would like to introduce a single static caravan onto the northern section of the land for a site manager who will be on site permanently to allow the safe removal and delivery of caravans at the start and end of the season.”