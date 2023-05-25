In a decision notice published on Monday (May 15), a planning inspector has dismissed an appeal connected with plans to build five houses in Peelings Lane.
The proposals, which involved the demolition of a bungalow known as Kinketchhem, had previously been refused by Wealden District Council in June 2022 due to concerns about the development’s location and impact on the character and appearance of the area.
While the applicant argued these concerns should have been outweighed by the need for new housing in the area, the inspector ultimately shared the council’s concerns and dismissed the appeal.
In their decision notice, the inspector wrote: “The site’s location in the countryside and its intended development … would cause unacceptable harm to the character and appearance of the surrounding area, including the Low Weald landscape.
For further information on the proposals see application reference WD/2021/1703/O on the Wealden District Council website.