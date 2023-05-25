Edit Account-Sign Out
Westham housing dismissed at appeal

Plans for a housing development in Westham have been turned down at appeal.
By Huw Oxburgh, local democracy reporter
Published 25th May 2023, 09:27 BST

In a decision notice published on Monday (May 15), a planning inspector has dismissed an appeal connected with plans to build five houses in Peelings Lane.

The proposals, which involved the demolition of a bungalow known as Kinketchhem, had previously been refused by Wealden District Council in June 2022 due to concerns about the development’s location and impact on the character and appearance of the area.

While the applicant argued these concerns should have been outweighed by the need for new housing in the area, the inspector ultimately shared the council’s concerns and dismissed the appeal.

Development's proposed layoutDevelopment's proposed layout
Development's proposed layout

In their decision notice, the inspector wrote: “The site’s location in the countryside and its intended development … would cause unacceptable harm to the character and appearance of the surrounding area, including the Low Weald landscape.

For further information on the proposals see application reference WD/2021/1703/O on the Wealden District Council website.

Related topics:Wealden District Council