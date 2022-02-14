Armed with song sheets, the group made their way to Church Corner to congratulate Harold Rowling MBE on reaching his impressive milestone.

Cathy Mills, vice chairman of Westmeston Parish Council, said: “A brass band then led along Underhill Lane to Home Brow House as a complete surprise to sing Happy Birthday, Sussex by the Sea and Auld Lang Syne.”

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She told the Middy that Harold appeared at midday with his wife Pam and daughter Edwina, getting ‘a rousing welcome from friends and neighbours’.

A large group gathered at Church Corner, Westmeston, on Saturday (February 12) to wish Harold Rowling MBE a happy 100th birthday. Picture: Westmeston Parish Council.

“A chocolate cake with 100 candles and a wonderful cake with replicas of the famous Monday Group stiles decorating it were presented,” she said.

Mrs Mills described Harold as ‘a man of many talents and interests’, saying that he settled in Westmeston in 1953 after serving in the Royal Air Force, which took him to the Far East.

She said he also worked with Shell in the UK.

“In the years since then he has quite literally changed the parish,” she said.

A large group gathered at Church Corner, Westmeston, on Saturday (February 12) to wish Harold Rowling MBE (in the blue coat) a happy 100th birthday. Picture: Westmeston Parish Council.

Mrs Mills said Harold was a founding member of the Parish Council, the Monday Group, the Jubilee Pathway and the Footpaths Preservation Society.

“The Monday Group was created in 1961,” she said, adding that Ditchling residents formed it as the Ditchling Footpaths Society with the goal of opening up and preserving the footpath network around Ditchling and Hassocks.

“Many footpaths had been closed by the military during the Second World War and had not been reopened,” she said.

Mrs Mills said all the society members then were women, except the chairman Harold, and explained that many members offered their husbands to help with the heavy work.

A large group gathered at Church Corner, Westmeston, on Saturday (February 12) to wish Harold Rowling MBE a happy 100th birthday. Picture: Westmeston Parish Council.

“After none of them turned up, Harold recruited a couple of people who were not members of the Footpaths Society but who were keen to help with building stiles,” she said.

Three men worked on Sundays for several years and the group grew, numbering 42 volunteers by late 2019.

Visit www.mondaygroup.org to find out more.

Mrs Mills said Harold is also well known for designing and leading the construction of Westmeston Parish Room, which opened in 2000.

A large group gathered at Church Corner, Westmeston, on Saturday (February 12) to wish Harold Rowling MBE a happy 100th birthday. Picture: Westmeston Parish Council.

She said: “It is now an established asset for Westmeston and beyond: a rural venue for weddings, bonfire night, musical events and yoga classes, and a commercial forest school for children.”

Mrs Mills added that Harold and councillor Rob Mills then set up the Jubilee Pathway Trust to create a footpath to the hall from St Martin’s Church, which is still used by walkers, horse-riders and cyclists today.

“Harold’s achievements are legion,” she said.