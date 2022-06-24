'What a waste of money': Chichester residents react to St. Richard's Hospital entrance plans

Chichester residents have had their say on the approved plans for a new entrance at St. Richard's Hospital

Observer readers have made their voices heard following the approval of the plans at the Chichester hospital.

The development will see the extension of the existing main entrance to the Diagnostic block at St Richard’s Hospital on Spitalfield Lane.

Other development to the hospital will include the reconfiguration to the external area around the main entrance which will provide a more accessible entrance, plus the installation of some new roof top air handing plant.

The approval of these plans however have been met with mixed reactions from Chichester residents.

On the Chichester Observer Facebook page Beverly Cerexhe-Dickens wrote: “What a disgraceful waste of money. Could be better spent”

Lisa Smith also agreed stating: Great, what a waste of money, there are more important things to improve than the entrance.”

Concern was also raised about the hospital and the need for more staff on the premises.

Lucy Judd wrote: “Would rather they paid the staff a fair rate for the life saving work that they do everyday.”

The sentiment was also shared by Ant Ellis who said: “If it ain't broke don't fix it. Use the money to buy more equipment or even pay the staff more.”

The need for more parking at the hospital was also raised by residents.