Polling stations close at 10pm but what time can results be expected?

While polling stations shut at 10pm, voters will be in for a bit a of a wait before finding out who will be representing them at parliament.

Once the final votes are cast, sealed ballot boxes will be transported to where the votes will be counted – find out more about what happens by clicking here.

How long it takes for votes to be counted and winners declared can vary depending on constituency. Part of the difference in timings can be down to how far ballot boxes have to be transported – the population of some, like the Brighton constituencies, is concentrated, meaning ballot boxes don’t have travel too far. But other more rural constituencies, like Arundel & South Downs, cover a huge area, meaning some boxes have to be transported many miles.

In fact, Arundel & South Downs was the last Sussex result to be declared at the 2019 General Election, coming in at about 8am. While it might be different this year, the times of results from 2019 could give an idea of when 2024’s will be announced. Here are the rough times the other results were declared in 2019:-

3am: Chichester, Eastbourne, Wealden

4am: Bexhill & Battle, Brighton Kemptown, Brighton Pavilion, Mid Sussex

4.30am: Crawley, Hastings & Rye, Hove

5am: Bognor Regis & Littlehampton, East Worthing & Shoreham, Lewes, Worthing West

6am: Horsham