The changes come into effect from Monday (March 28) and mean that parking for one hour will increase from 80p to £1.

A flexible three-day season ticket is being introduced to fit in with new working habits, which have been shaped by people working more from home during the Covid pandemic, the district council said.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Stephen Hillier, MSDC Cabinet Member for Economic Growth, said: “Our parking charges have remained frozen for the past decade and by bringing them back in line with inflation we will be able to support our key statutory services while also investing in the modernisation of our car parks.”

Mid Sussex District Council said car parking charges have remained the same for a decade and have not kept pace with inflation. Picture: Google Street View.

He said the decision to increase charges was not taken lightly, but that ‘tough choices’ had to be made in the next few years for the District Council to manage its budget and recover from the pandemic.

“The financial pressures created on council finances by the coronavirus pandemic are here to stay for the foreseeable future,” he said.

“We must plan ahead if we are to protect our services and safeguard the long-term sustainability of the Council.”

Mid Sussex District Council said public sector organisations across the UK are facing ‘serious financial challenges’ because of the pandemic.

A district council spokesperson said: “Even with additional funding from the Government, the cost to Mid Sussex District Council was £1.9 million during the 2020/21 financial year and Covid-19 will continue to have a significant impact on the Council’s finances over the coming years.”

The council said the increased charges will help protect essential public services and allow continued investment in the parking estate, like new technologies to improve customer service.