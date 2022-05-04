When is the next Arun District Council election?

Although some local authorities hold elections almost every year, Arun District Council is one of those which holds all-out elections every four years.

The last time voters went to the polls was in 2019, the Conservatives lost their majority and a Lib Dem-led administration was formed.

Last year after a number of affiliation changes, the Conservatives took back control and form the current administration.

Littlehampton Civic centre.

They have 24 seats, compared to 16 for the Lib Dems, two for the Greens and one for Labour.

Meanwhile there are six Independents, four Arun Independents and one Independent Independent.

The next council election in the district will be this time next year in May 2023.