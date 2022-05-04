When is the next Chichester District Council election?

As a number of areas are holding council elections this week Chichester residents have been asking when their next chance to vote will be.

By Joshua Powling
Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 1:59 pm

Although some local authorities hold elections almost every year, Chichester District Council is one of those which holds all-out elections every four years.

The last time voters went to the polls was in 2019, when the Conservatives lost their majority, before later regaining it after a by-election win, only to lose it again when two councillors became independents.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

They still have the largest number of seats with 17 compared to 11 for the Lib Dems, two Greens, two for the Local Alliance, one Labour and three Independents.

East Pallant House, Chichester. Pic Steve Robards SR2007221 SUS-200722-111704001

The next council election in the district will be this time next year in May 2023.

Meanwhile West Sussex County Council elections are also held every four years, with the last one in 2021, meaning the next one will be in 2025.

Tomorrow, the areas in Sussex electing new councillors are Adur, Crawley, Hastings and Worthing.

Chichester District CouncilConservativesWest Sussex County CouncilLib Dems