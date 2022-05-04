When is the next Eastbourne Borough Council election?

Although some local authorities hold elections almost every year, Eastbourne Borough Council is one of those which holds all-out elections every four years.

The last time voters went to the polls was in 2019, when the Lib Dems retained their majority.

The next council election in the borough will be this time next year in May 2023.

2019 Eastbourne Borough Council election count

Meanwhile East Sussex County Council elections are also held every four years, with the last one in 2021, meaning the next one will be in 2025.