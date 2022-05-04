When is the next Eastbourne Borough Council election?

As a number of areas are holding council elections this week Eastbourne residents have been asking when their next chance to vote will be.

By Joshua Powling
Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 1:03 pm

Although some local authorities hold elections almost every year, Eastbourne Borough Council is one of those which holds all-out elections every four years.

The last time voters went to the polls was in 2019, when the Lib Dems retained their majority.

The next council election in the borough will be this time next year in May 2023.

2019 Eastbourne Borough Council election count

Meanwhile East Sussex County Council elections are also held every four years, with the last one in 2021, meaning the next one will be in 2025.

Currently at Eastbourne Borough Council there are 18 Lib Dems and nine Conservatives.

Tomorrow, the areas in Sussex electing new councillors are Adur, Crawley, Hastings and Worthing.

