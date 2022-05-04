When is the next Horsham District Council election?

Although some local authorities hold elections almost every year, Horsham District Council is one of those which holds all-out elections every four years.
The last time voters went to the polls was in 2019, when the Conservatives remained in control with a reduced majority.
Since then there have been a number of by-elections altering the composition of the council.
The Conservatives are still the largest party, holding 30 seats, compared to the Lib Dems’ 14, three for the Greens and one Independent.
The next council election in the district will be this time next year in May 2023.
Meanwhile West Sussex County Council elections are also held every four years, with the last one in 2021, meaning the next one will be in 2025.