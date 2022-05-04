When is the next Horsham District Council election?

As a number of areas are holding council elections this week Horsham residents have been asking when their next chance to vote will be.

By Joshua Powling
Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 1:58 pm

Although some local authorities hold elections almost every year, Horsham District Council is one of those which holds all-out elections every four years.

The last time voters went to the polls was in 2019, when the Conservatives remained in control with a reduced majority.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

Since then there have been a number of by-elections altering the composition of the council.

Parkside Chart Way Horsham - Horsham District Council and West Sussex County Council SUS-150723-162029001

The Conservatives are still the largest party, holding 30 seats, compared to the Lib Dems’ 14, three for the Greens and one Independent.

The next council election in the district will be this time next year in May 2023.

Meanwhile West Sussex County Council elections are also held every four years, with the last one in 2021, meaning the next one will be in 2025.

Tomorrow, the areas in Sussex electing new councillors are Adur, Crawley, Hastings and Worthing.

Horsham District CouncilConservativesWest Sussex County CouncilLib Dems