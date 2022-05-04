When is the next Mid Sussex District Council election?

Although some local authorities hold elections almost every year, Mid Sussex District Council is one of those which holds all-out elections every four years.
The last time voters went to the polls was in 2019, when the Conservatives remained in control with a reduced majority.
There have been several by-elections since then.
The current make-up of the council is 33 Conservatives, 13 Lib Dems, five Green and Independent Burgess Hill and three Independent.
The next council election in the district will be this time next year in May 2023.
Meanwhile West Sussex County Council elections are also held every four years, with the last one in 2021, meaning the next one will be in 2025.