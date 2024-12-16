When your bin will be collected in Mid Sussex over Christmas – date changes for Burgess Hill, Hassocks and Haywards Heath
The council said dates will change between Monday, December 23, and Friday, January 3.
The normal collection date of rubbish on Monday, December 23, will now be collected on the festive collection date of Saturday, December 21.
The collection date on Tuesday, December 24 (Christmas Eve) will be changed to Monday, December 23.
Here is the full list from the council:
Wednesday, December 25 (Christmas Day), changed to Tuesday, December 24.
Thursday, December 26, to changed to Friday, December 27.
Friday, December 27, to Saturday, December 28.
Monday, December 30 – no change.
Tuesday, December 31 – no change.
Wednesday, January 1 (New Year's Day), changed to Thursday, January 2.
Thursday, January 2, changed to Friday, January 3.
Friday, January 3, changed to Saturday, January 4.
Monday, January 6, 2025, onwards – no change.
People can also find out when their bins are due for collection by entering their postcode at https://www.midsussex.gov.uk/waste-recycling/bin-collection/.