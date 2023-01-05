This year will see elections being held across huge parts of Sussex, with the control of a number of district and borough councils up for grabs.
While some local authorities hold all-out elections every four years, some either hold polls every year, or every other year or three out of four years.
No East Sussex or West Sussex county council elections will be held this year, while a general election has to be held by no later than January 2025.
2. Adur District Council - no seats
Despite a couple of big scares, the Conservatives kept their majority in 2023. There are no seats up for election in Adur this year.
3. Arun District Council - all seats
A Lib Dem-led administration took the reins of power in 2019, but after losing several seats to councillors going independent and one switching to the Conservatives, the council was back to blue in 2021. But recent by-election results would seem to suggest the path to a majority might be a difficult one for any one party to achieve.
4. Chichester District Council - all seats
Four years ago the Conservatives lost their majority, albeit briefly (they then took it back with a by-election win), before losing it again when two members went independent. Last time around the Lib Dems, Greens, Labour and Local Alliance all made gains. Can they be held or improved on?
