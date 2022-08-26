Whitehouse Farm: Chichester District Council to host meeting regarding second phase of development

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chichester District Council will be hosting a meeting to discuss the second phase plans of the Whitehouse Farm development on September 12.

Located to the northeast of the A27; west of Centurion Way and adjoining the approved phase one development; and south of the B2178, Old Broyle Road, 850 new homes would be built on the two fields within the site lie immediately to the north of the B2178.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the briefing session, applicants and their representatives will explain the proposals and council officers will explain the planning background.

Members of the public are invited to attend this meeting, which will take place in the Committee Rooms at East Pallant House, and will have the opportunity to ask questions but the planning application will not be determined at this meeting.