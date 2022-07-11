Wildlife flourishing at protected Durrington woodland

The Friends of Whitebeam Woods and park rangers found at least 99 different species during a wildlife survey on June 29.

Over the course of two hours they found 55 different flowers and plants; 18 types of tree; 15 species of bird; nine invertebrate species; grey squirrels; and fungi.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This included the whitebeam tree, a greater spotted woodpecker, a moorhen family, and amusingly named species like cuckoo spit, nipplewort, and fat hen.

Adur and Worthing park rangers team

Whitebeam Woods is the last site of ancient woodland in the borough.

In 1992 it was designated as a site of nature conservation importance and it was granted a tree preservation order by Worthing Borough Council in 2021.

One volunteer said the survey made them ‘appreciate how important the woods are’.

The friends group helps to maintain the area alongside council park rangers.