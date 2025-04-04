Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The UK Government has announce a funding boost of £1.4m for flood defences in Shoreham and Lancing.

Four schemes in Adur have received the go ahead with fresh government funding – with the aim of protecting communities and boosting the local economy.

Shoreham and Lancing will benefit from the schemes totalling £1,470,000, ‘protecting homes and businesses’ and ‘creating construction and infrastructure jobs’, the Environment Agency has announced.

Tom Rutland – Labour Member of Parliament for East Worthing and Shoreham – welcomed the government’s announcement.

East Worthing & Shoreham MP Tom Rutland Tom Rutland welcomed the government’s announcement for flood defence funding.

The MP said: “I’m delighted the Labour Government has announced almost £1.5m of funding for flood defence projects in our area. This additional funding will protect lives and livelihoods in East Worthing and Shoreham.

“Following the floods in Shoreham last year, I know through many conversations with residents and business owners that they are anxious about the impact further flooding may have on their homes and livelihoods.

“I have campaigned hard on this issue in Westminster, fighting for us to get our fair share, and I am delighted to have secured funding for these local flood defence projects.

Adur District Council are working hard to come to an agreement with the Sussex Yacht Club to ensure the final part of the flood wall in Shoreham is completed as soon as possible.”

The Labour government committed to invest a record £2.65 billion over two years towards the construction of new flood schemes and the repair and maintenance of existing ones.

Mr Rutland said he has been campaigning for Adur to get its fair share of flood defences, ‘raising the issue in Parliament on multiple occasions’.

A spokesperson for the MP added: “With this investment, the construction of schemes can now be kickstarted or progress closer to completion in Adur.

"Schemes to receive funding include the Shoreham and Lancing Coastal Defences Beach Management Plan, Shoreham Adur Tidal Walls Scheme, Pad Farm Intertidal Habitat Creation, and Shoreham and Lancing Coastal Defences Beach Management Plan 2026/27 - 2030/31.

“This investment is part of the Government’s Plan for Change, delivering security for working people and renewal for our country. It will boost economic growth in local communities, by protecting businesses, delivering new jobs, and supporting a stable economy in the face of the increasing risk of flooding as a result of climate change.”

Floods Minister Emma Hardy said: “I know from first-hand experience the devastating impacts that flooding can cause.

“Through our Plan for Change, we are supporting four schemes in Shoreham and Lancing, ensuring residents have the long-term protection they need, while boosting local growth and creating new jobs.”

The government has prioritised £140 million to ensure 29 major schemes in progress.

But the spokesperson for MP Tom Rutland added: “Struggling with cost pressures can be delivered without further delays, protecting nearby communities as soon as possible.

“Inevitably it will not be possible to fund all of the many schemes on our pipeline in this coming year’s flood investment programme.

"Where schemes have not been funded, local EA teams will continue to work with councils and flood groups to ensure the public in these areas are prepared and the flood risk for both residents and businesses is reduced.”