Winner of Bognor Regis and Littlehampton MP Alison Griffiths' inaugural Apprentice of the Year competition revealed

A vehicle maintenance trainee has been named the winner of Bognor Regis and Littlehampton MP Alison Griffiths' inaugural Apprentice of the Year competition.

William Smith, who studies at Chichester College for his automotive maintenance apprenticeship and gains on-the-job training at Parker's Vehicle Services in Bognor Regis, has won the 2025 Apprentice of the Year Award.

Alison said: "I am delighted to announce William Smith as Bognor Regis and Littlehampton’s Apprentice of the Year. The competition sought to shine a light on apprentices who have gone above and beyond or overcome challenges to success.

"It’s clear from the many customer comments that William consistently goes above and beyond, provides exceptional customer service and demonstrates a clear passion for vehicle maintenance. Congratulations, William.”

Over the course of his apprenticeship, William has displayed exceptional dedication to his craft, demonstrating not only technical skill but also a genuine passion for his trade and delivering exceptional customer service.

Eden Owens, owner of Parker’s Vehicle Services, said: "We are incredibly proud of William and all he has achieved during his apprenticeship with us.

"His dedication, passion, and exceptional work ethic has made a significant impact on our team and our business. Our customers agree, with so many leaving fantastic reviews about William. It’s fantastic to see him recognised as Alison’s Apprentice of the Year.”

The competition, which was launched to mark National Apprenticeship Week, sought to recognise apprentices who have gone above and beyond, or have overcome challenges to succeed.

Alison is on the lookout for her 2026 Apprentice of the Year. Nominations will open in early 2026. Visit Alison’s website for more information, www.alisongriffiths.org.uk