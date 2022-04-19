Work begins on project to bring full fibre broadband to Bognor Regis

CityFibre has broken ground on a new infrastructure rollout that will future-proof the town’s digital needs for generations to come.

The town-wide project, which will include all villages between Pagham and Elmer, is an important part of CityFibre’s £195m plans for West and East Sussex.

Once complete it will bring full fibre connectivity within reach of almost every home and business.

Arun council leader Shaun Gunner and CityFibre's Adrian Smith

The build has begun in North Bersted and is being delivered by CCN Communications on behalf of CityFibre.

The team will use a range of construction methods while working closely with Arun District Council, West Sussex County Council and communities to deliver a fast rollout while managing potential disruption.

Each area will usually take a few weeks to complete, however, construction teams will typically only be outside each home for two to three days and CityFibre will be in touch by post ahead of any work starting.

The overall project is expected to be completed by 2024 but the first services will go live much sooner.

As the network is completed in each neighbourhood, CityFibre will designate the homes ‘ready for service’, which means residents can choose to connect to full fibre-enabled broadband services when they go live in their area.

In Bognor Regis, services will be available from an increasing range of broadband providers. Across the UK, CityFibre is already working with launch partner Vodafone to supply full fibre infrastructure for customers on selected Vodafone Pro Broadband plans, while TalkTalk, Zen and other providers are expected to join the network soon.

Full fibre networks, unlike many of the copper-based ‘fibre broadband’ services available today, use 100 per cent fibre optic cables to carry data at light speed all the way from the home to the point of connection.

Adrian Smith, CityFibre’s city manager for Bognor Regis, said: “This is the start of a new chapter for Bognor Regis as it gets ready to thrive in the digital age.

“It’s important to remember that any short-term disruption will pay off tremendously in the long-term - once the network’s built, it will serve the community’s connectivity needs for decades to come.”

ADC leader Shaun Gunner added: “The public ask for more infrastructure spending. This is that infrastructure spending, delivering speeds of up to one gigabit across Arun. This multi-year project from CityFibre will transform connectivity and enable residents and businesses to access faster broadband.

“In doing so, it will help to close the digital divide and ensure that Arun is suited to an increasingly digital economy.