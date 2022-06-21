Work on £4.7m Burgess Hill improvements to start soon

The Western Gateway and Station Improvements Scheme aims to create safe, direct and attractive walking and cycling routes as well as upgrading the town’s public spaces so more people opt for active modes of transport or public transport.

West Sussex County Council and contractor Landbuild will try to minimise the disruption caused by traffic management requirements and ensure access to all premises during the works. The project is scheduled to take about ten months.

The scheme involves three areas, the town’s western gateway and Queen Elizabeth Avenue; Burgess Hill Railway Station and the Wivelsfield Railway Station area.

The roundabout at the junction of Queen Elizabeth Avenue, Station Road and Civic Way in Burgess Hill. Pic by S Robards

The first includes changes to the roundabout outside McDonald’s to improve pedestrian and cycle access, relocation and upgrading of existing signalled pedestrian crossings, raised tables at minor junctions, conversion of the mini-roundabout at the junction of Church Road/Mill Road and Station Road to a traffic-light controlled junction, public realm upgrades and parking improvements.

The railway station will see better shared pedestrian/cycle facilities and public realm upgrades, improvements to the drop-off/taxi bays, chanes to the Hoadley’s Corner roundabout and a widened shared footway/new retaining wall outside the Keymer Parade shops.

Lastly there are also minor pedestiran improvements planned at the junction of Junction Road/Leylands Road, public realm improvements and extra cycling and pedestrian facilities at Wivelsfield station.

Joy Dennis, WSCC’s cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “This multi-million-pound project represents another step forward for the Place and Connectivity Programme’s ambition to transform Burgess Hill into a 21st century sustainable town with improved highways and transport infrastructure. It also aims to create opportunities for economic growth through new jobs, residential and commercial development, while providing safe links for active travel choices between key destinations.”