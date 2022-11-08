Revised boundaries for Worthing West and East Worthing & Shoreham

Currently the two areas are split into the Worthing West and East Worthing & Shoreham seats.

Initial proposals by the Boundary Commission for England would have seen a new Worthing seat, which would have included Sompting and Lower Cokeham.

Salvington, Findon Valley, Ferring and East Preston would have moved to a new Arundel and Littlehampton constituency.

Meanwhile Shoreham would have been paired with a number of South Downs villages such as Steyning, Henfield, Storrington, Pulborough and Amberley.

However after consultation the BCE has amended its plans significantly.

East Worthing & Shoreham and Worthing West would both be retained.

Worthing West would gain Angmering, Findon and Clapham but lose Rustington.

Meanwhile East Worthing & Shoreham would remain unchanged as present.

The Commission has taken into consideration over 45,000 comments sent in by the public during the previous two stages of public consultation, and has changed nearly half of its initial proposals based on this feedback. A third and final consultation on the new map of revised constituency proposals is open now until December 5. The public are invited to view and comment on the new map at bcereviews.org.uk

The Commission is undertaking an independent review of all constituencies in England as requested by Parliament. The number of electors within each constituency currently varies widely due to population changes since the last boundary review. The 2023 Boundary Review will rebalance the number of electors each MP represents, resulting in significant change to the existing constituency map. As part of the review, the number of constituencies in England will increase from 533 to 543.

After this final consultation has closed on December 5, the Commission will analyse the responses and form its final recommendations. These will be submitted to Parliament by July 2023.