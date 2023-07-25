Purchase of £6 million worth of shares by Worthing Borough Council in the Union Place Joint Venture have been approved by councillors.

The £6 million will be in land assets and matched by their joint venture partner Roffey Homes, and will be a 50/50 profit share on the 217 home, mixed use development.

Following public consultation it was clarified the undercroft car parking to be built under planned garden spaces on the development, was also to be public parking – not just for use by residents.

The joint venture was agreed on Tuesday July 18, where it was also revealed that the number of affordable homes went down by two per cent from previous plans – from 48 to 43 affordable homes.

Heather Mercer (Con, Salvington) said she was concerned the joint venture was not opening up enough of the development to become affordable or social housing, stating the council was ‘desperate’ for that kind of housing and the numbers Roffey were giving the council were ‘small’.

Emma Taylor-Beal (Lab, Heene), cabinet member for housing and citizen service, said the scheme was compliant with the 20 per cent affordable housing policy, but was probably not sufficient in and of itself.

She said: “Personally I’d be really keen that we buy back off plan as many units as possible to make available at social rent, or at least at rent levels that are in line with local wages.”

The council is set to make a net loss of £28,170 annually on the development, which is expected to be offset by business rates once they are able to be calculated, and paid around £9.7 million for the land it is on – of which they’re expected to make back £6 million in sales.

Russ Cochran (Con, Northbrook), was concerned about the council losing money on this joint venture, asking: “Why is this council happy to take a net loss on this project over six years of ownership when we should be looking to break even at least?”