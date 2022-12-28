Worthing Borough Council has honoured three community heroes with awards created especially for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee to recognise volunteers who give their time to make a positive impact on the less fortunate in the community.

The Community Hero Award was presented to Claire Cook, Khristina McCormack and Jeffrey Garrard by Worthing mayor Henna Chowdhury. They were chosen following a call-out for nominations in the summer.

Claire volunteers with the council's Street Outreach team and with Worthing Soup Kitchen, run by SHOUT WSK to help feed the homeless. She was described as an 'unsung hero of the community' by Carl Sutherland, lead street outreach worker. He said he was amazed that despite her personal struggles in life with illness, she was always on hand to help care and raise valuable funds for the homeless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Khristina, who founded SHOUT WSK, also works tirelessly to support the homeless in Worthing, cooking up breakfasts and hot evening meals, delivering food parcels, and sourcing warm coats and sleeping bags. She was described as 'a true guardian angel for many' by her nominator, Karyn Picker, and the work she puts in to generate funds and provide more and more support for the homeless and less fortunate was highlighted.

From left, Claire Cook, Carl Sutherland, mayor Henna Chowdhury, councillor Rita Garner, Khristina McCormack and Karyn Picker

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jeffrey raises valuable funds for the British Red Cross. As a child, he loved going on the charity’s Activenture Holidays and, despite his own disabilities, has spent much of his adult life fundraising for the charity to ensure other children have the same opportunities he did. Jeffrey also does a lot to support his neighbours at Highdown Court in Durrington and they said his achievements were phenomenal and fully deserved to be acknowledged.

Mrs Chowdhury presented the winners with a jubilee pin, Royal Mint Platinum Jubilee commemorative coin and certificate of thanks. She invited them and their nominators to tea and cake in the mayor's parlour but Jeffrey was unable to attend, so she visited him at his home to present his award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mayor said: "It’s very important to recognise those who give their time tirelessly to give back to the community. What Claire, Jeffrey and Khristina have done, and continue to do, is so inspiring. More people should know about the superhuman efforts of our unsung heroes, so to be able to show just a token of our appreciation through this small gesture is fantastic.”