Worthing business wants to convert from part cafe to just a bar

Bar Orange, opposite Worthing Museum and Gallery in Chapel Road, has submitted a planning application so it can ‘convert from a cafe-bar to a bar and also to match our planning opening hours with our alcohol licencing hours’.

In a supporting statement sent to Worthing Borough Council the owners described how due to the pandemic their food business ‘has collapsed by over 90 per cent, most of our customers were in local offices but these are working from home with no plan to return - there are also now three other cafes within 100 yards’.

They added: “We have been operating evening services since April 2021 with no reported problems. Revenue Chambers is a commercial building only - the remainder of the building is used by an estate agency and a school. They are not present outside of working hours Monday to Friday so there will be no impact on these organisations.”

Bar Orange in Chapel Road, Worthing (Google Maps - Street View)

There would be no changes to the building’s exterior or the capacity. The only internal change would be to convert the current kitchen area into an extra seating/standing area to reduce crowding around the counter/toilet area at busy times and improve access between the front and back of the premises.