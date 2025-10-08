Worthing cocktail bar wants extra hour of drinking

A Worthing cocktail bar is looking to extend its licensing hours.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beachcomber Leisure Ltd has applied to Worthing Borough Council for a variation to the premises licence at Molotov Cocktail & Vodka Bar.

The application for a full variation to the premises licence at 37 Chatsworth Road, Worthing, is seeking authorisation to extend the hours on Friday and Saturday nights by one hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The licence currently authorises the sale of alcohol for consumption on and off the premises and the provision of regulated entertainment between 11am and 3am the following morning Monday to Saturday, and 12pm to 2am the following morning on Sunday.

Beachcomber Leisure Ltd has applied to Worthing Borough Council for a variation to the premises licence at Molotov Cocktail & Vodka Bar. Picture: Google Maps

The variation shows the sale of alcohol and regulated entertainment from 11am to 4am the following morning on Friday and Saturday, with opening times as 11am to 4.30am the following morning on Friday and Saturday.

No other changes are sought. Consultation closes on Thursday, October 30. A committee hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, November 26, at 6.30pm if required.

You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk