Conservative councillors in Worthing have shown support for St George's flags – but say adorning lamp posts and painting roundabouts are not the best ways to go about displaying them.

The group spoke out after Worthing Labour Group called on the community to report defaced roundabouts, as more and more St George's flags appear across Sussex.

There is a current trend to attach the Union Jack or St George's flag to various street furniture and the Conservative group says this demonstrates residents' pride in their country and where they live.

Kevin Jenkins, leader of the Conservative councillors at Worthing Borough Council, said there was nothing racist about flying these flags.

A St George's flag on the roundabout at Holmbush in Shoreham

He added: "This Labour council in the last three years has been quick to promote a whole host of other flags supporting causes or other countries' independence days and lighting up the Town Hall for various reasons.

"Yet when it comes to flying the England flag they see this as an act to promote hostility. These councillors are clearly out of touch with many in our community who are simply expressing their feelings of love and pride in our country.

"The hypocrisy of this is even wider as they have failed to repair and maintain many of the flagpoles across our town, including one of the five key flagpoles at the foot of Steyne Gardens in the heart of the town, which fly flags supported by public subscription.

"As a Conservative group, we support residents' desire to fly flags as a symbol of pride and patriotism but along with West Sussex County Council remind people that this should be done in a safe manner and adorning lamp posts or painting roundabouts may not be the safest way to achieve this whether for themselves or others."

West Sussex County Council has asked people not to paint on roundabouts or hang flags from street lights due to safety concerns.