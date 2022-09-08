Worthing cost of living plan includes 'warm banks' and emergency food parcels

Worthing Borough Council declared a cost of living emergency in July and this week cabinet members agreed a ‘roadmap’ to address the crisis.

Council data on around 10,000 low income families shows that 3,021 were in fuel poverty, 6,272 were in water poverty, and 893 in food poverty as of June.

An extra £100,000 was previously approved to help fund the cost of living roadmap and a two year action plan has now been drawn up with a focus on giving families both immediate help – such as financial advice and access to food – as well as help to make them more ‘financially resilient’.

The cost of living crisis is seeing people struggle to pay their energy bills and afford basic food supplies

WBC says it cannot do this alone and two round-table meetings have taken place with partners and community groups, with more to follow.

Speaking on Tuesday, deputy council leader Carl Walker (Selden) said: “The picture is bleak going forward.

“We’re expecting inflation to peak at 13 per cent in October – the highest since 1982.

“We know that domestic gas prices have increased 95 per cent in the last year, and it’s suspected energy prices will increase further by October.”

Mr Walker said the council will ‘develop a sustained and coordinated community response’ to help vulnerable residents.

Council leader Beccy Cooper said it is ‘heartbreaking’ that the council is having to take such action.

“It’s not anywhere that anybody would want to be,” she said, “but the speed with which the council, community groups, and businesses have responded really says a lot about our town.

“That sort of community spirit is very encouraging given the the desperate financial straits that many people are going to find themselves in this autumn.”

Some of the measures include £25,000 funding for emergency food distribution; creating warm spaces or ‘warm banks’ for residents who can’t heat their homes; and working with utility companies and landlords to support people.

Three pop up cost of living information sessions and a ‘resident panel’ have also been proposed to reach people directly.