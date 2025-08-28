Worthing councillors at loggerheads over St George's flags

Councillors in Worthing are at loggerheads over the St George's flags that have been appearing across town and all over Sussex.

Worthing Labour Group has condemned use of the national flag as a hate symbol, while Conservative councillors at Worthing Borough Council have said there is nothing racist about flying these flags.

Flags have also been flying across the area, including around the Holmbush Centre in Shoreham. According to the BBC, groups responsible for putting up the flags say they are ‘motivated by pride and patriotism’. On the contrary, it has been suggested that the posters are provocative – with tensions high across the country amid immigration protests.

Both Labour and Conservative councillors at Worthing agree people have every right to fly the national flag.

Worthing Labour Group called on the community to report defaced roads after mini roundabouts in the town, including one in South Farm Road, were painted with a red cross.

The group, led by Sophie Cox, issued a statement: "We, the Worthing Labour Group, stand with all our communities. While we all have every right to fly our national flag, we strongly condemn its co-ordinated use to stoke hostility and division.

"Vandalising our roads and streets with the intention to divide communities and intimidate residents is not only unlawful in itself but an insult to our country's proud values of decency, tolerance and respect.

Worthing Labour Group, led by Sophie Cox

"Our flag should be seen by everyone as a symbol of national unity, not hate. We urge all Worthing residents who see instances of this to report them to West Sussex County Council."

Conservative councillors in Worthing have shown support for the St George's flags – but leader Kevin Jenkins said adorning lamp posts and painting roundabouts are not the best ways to go about displaying them.

He added: "This Labour council in the last three years has been quick to promote a whole host of other flags supporting causes or other countries' independence days and lighting up the Town Hall for various reasons.

"Yet when it comes to flying the England flag they see this as an act to promote hostility. These councillors are clearly out of touch with many in our community who are simply expressing their feelings of love and pride in our country.

Kevin Jenkins, leader of Worthing Conservatives. Image: Worthing Borough Council

"The hypocrisy of this is even wider as they have failed to repair and maintain many of the flagpoles across our town, including one of the five key flagpoles at the foot of Steyne Gardens in the heart of the town, which fly flags supported by public subscription.

"As a Conservative group, we support residents' desire to fly flags as a symbol of pride and patriotism but along with West Sussex County Council remind people that this should be done in a safe manner and adorning lamp posts or painting roundabouts may not be the safest way to achieve this whether for themselves or others."

The county council has equally welcomed national pride but pointed out road safety is an issue and the flying of flags needs to be done with care.

A spokesman said: "We understand our residents’ pride in wanting to fly the St George or Union Jack flag but would ask they do it in a safe environment that does not put themselves or others at risk of harm.

"Painting on roundabouts or hanging flags from streetlights could do this and we kindly request that people refrain from doing it. Fly the flag by all means, but please do so it in a safe way.”