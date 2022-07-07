Worthing Dome's tea rooms and function space can open until later

Worthing Borough Council approved a request from Dome Tea Room & Function Rooms, at 21 Marine Parade, to open between 9am and 2.15am, seven days a week.
The venue applied for a new premises licence after the previous tenant left in November 2021.
Its plans, which also include selling alcohol and providing entertainment until 2am, were the subject of objections from Sussex Police and the council’s environmental protection team.
But these were withdrawn after the venue agreed to a number of conditions to ensure public safety and minimise disturbance.
The tea rooms have been closed for some time but will reopen alongside the function rooms and balcony above.
The new licence will also allow live music but the use of all outdoor areas will stop by 11.30pm.
A request to join Worthing Pubwatch and contribute towards the taxi marshal scheme has been agreed.