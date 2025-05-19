Worthing families urged to accept government’s new offer - 30 hours of childcare per week
Working families in Worthing are being urged to accept the offer if they have children aged between nine months and four-years-old.
The scheme, which builds on the 15 hours provided last year, will start in September and applications are now being accepted.
The aim is to ‘break down barriers’ for both children and their families by ‘getting more children school-ready’ by the age of five. The government also wants to ‘increase work choices’ for parents and carers.
The scheme could also save families up to £7,500 a year, the government said.
Dr Beccy Cooper, MP for Worthing West and a member of the Health and Social Care Committee, is encouraging local families to take up the offer.
She said: “All children deserve the best start in life and good early years education is a great first step. We have some fantastic providers here in Worthing and I would urge all those families who may be eligible to apply right away.
"I will also be meeting with local nurseries soon to discuss this and all other aspects of early years care.”
To begin your application, speak to your employer or visit www.gov.uk/free-childcare-if-working/apply-for-free-childcare-if-youre-working