The government has offered families 30 hours of childcare per week – and families in Worthing are being urged to take advantage.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Working families in Worthing are being urged to accept the offer if they have children aged between nine months and four-years-old.

The scheme, which builds on the 15 hours provided last year, will start in September and applications are now being accepted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aim is to ‘break down barriers’ for both children and their families by ‘getting more children school-ready’ by the age of five. The government also wants to ‘increase work choices’ for parents and carers.

Dr Beccy Cooper, MP for Worthing West and a member of the Health and Social Care Committee. Photo contributed

The scheme could also save families up to £7,500 a year, the government said.

Dr Beccy Cooper, MP for Worthing West and a member of the Health and Social Care Committee, is encouraging local families to take up the offer.

She said: “All children deserve the best start in life and good early years education is a great first step. We have some fantastic providers here in Worthing and I would urge all those families who may be eligible to apply right away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I will also be meeting with local nurseries soon to discuss this and all other aspects of early years care.”

To begin your application, speak to your employer or visit www.gov.uk/free-childcare-if-working/apply-for-free-childcare-if-youre-working