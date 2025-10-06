Worthing MP calls for 'urgent meeting' as families fight to save specialist care home from closure

As families continue to fight for the future of a specialist care home in Worthing, an MP said the impact of its closure would be ‘immeasurable’.

West Sussex County Council is proposing to stop providing services at New Tyne care home in Worthing, and support existing residents into alternative care and staff into alternative employment.

The home is managed and owned by the council and supports 13 older people with dementia. Its oldest resident is 104.

Beccy Cooper, MP for Worthing West and public health doctor, has spoken out against the plans.

She said: “I am deeply concerned and frustrated that West Sussex County Council is proposing to close New Tyne residential care home for people with dementia.

“New Tyne is an integral part of our Worthing community, known and valued for its specialised dementia care. The impact of closing it would be immeasurable. New Tyne's residents have built their lives there and relocating them could have devastating effects on their wellbeing.

“Specialised dementia care homes like New Tyne are vital. Losing it would mean stripping away the sense of safety, stability, and community that residents have come to rely upon. There are over 850,000 people in the UK living with dementia, and this number is expected to rise, highlighting the urgent need for preserving – not cutting – existing specialised care facilities.”

After being informed of the possible closure, families of residents affected have set up a petition to save the specialist dementia care home.

Dr Cooper added: "I have spoken to staff representatives and know they are also deeply concerned, not only for their own jobs but for the welfare of residents, many of whom they have been caring for, for years.

"They are highly trained in dementia care, fostering personalised and compassionate support. Relocating residents to non-specialised facilities could lead to a decrease in the quality of care and place even further pressure on other local services.

“I have called for an urgent meeting with WSCC to discuss this and in the meantime would urge residents to sign the petition against this cruel and unnecessary closure.”

To sign the petition, visit: https://www.change.org/p/save-new-tyne-dementia-care-home-in-worthing

During a scrutiny committee meeting, councillors were told that a review into the viability of the home had made it apparent that New Tyne was not good value for money, with beds costing £1,532 per person per week, compared to the average market cost of £1,000 per week.

On top of that, the council does not have the £1.46m of capital funds needed to maintain the building.

The decision on closing New Tyne – no other option is on the table – will be made by Amanda Jupp, cabinet member for adults services.

Alan Sinclair, executive director for adults’ services & health, said it was ‘not an easy recommendation to be making at all’, adding that New Tyne was ‘a well-loved and well-run and a very caring service’. But he added that, given the council’s ‘extremely difficult’ financial situation, there was ‘no other option possible’.