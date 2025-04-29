Worthing MP warns that 'abusive behaviour' will not be tolerated
Beccy Cooper said she is keen to hear the thoughts of constituents and wants them to ‘fully engage with myself and my team’ across all our communication platforms.
However, she has urged those who send messages to ‘respectfully communicate’.
“Disagreement is fine and healthy, but abusive behaviour is not,” the MP wrote on social media, on Tuesday (April 29).
"If there are instances of this we will remove comments and possibly block correspondents.
“These include: abusive and aggressive language; persistent trolling; posting of links to unrelated topics and conspiracy theories.
"Racist, misogynist, homophobic and other obscene or threatening comments will be reported to the police.
“Many thanks to the thousands of you who continue to get in touch, keep me up to date and help me to think constructively about how to be a good MP for Worthing West.
"Let's keep this respectful relationship going and build our community together.”
Meanwhile, Dr Cooper has left her old office opposite West Worthing Station.
"It has been a great centre for me and my team to work from over the past year, but unfortunately our time here has come to an end,” she wrote on Facebook.
"The property has been sold on and the new landlord has requested vacant possession, so we are now in the process of moving to new premises.
“Thank you to all the amazing volunteers who put in so much hard work to bring the much loved Kimptons grocers back to life – it has been a great meeting place and work space.
"I will announce the location of our new office shortly. We learnt from this office that being in a central location and near public transport (ideally with parking!) is ideal for us to work from and to meet with constituents.”
