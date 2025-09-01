Worthing one-way restriction suspended temporarily for new puffin crossing

A Worthing road will be partially closed while a new pedestrian crossing is installed, meaning its one-way traffic restriction will be temporarily suspended.

The new puffin crossing is planned to improve access to West Worthing Railway Station and make it safer for people using shops and businesses in the area.

The council will make a Temporary Traffic Regulation Order to temporarily close Valencia Road from its junction with Tarring Road, southwards for 5m.

While this restriction is in place, the one-way traffic restriction in Valencia Road will be suspended to maintain access. Short lengths of parking bays in Valencia Road will also be suspended to provide places for vehicles travelling in opposite directions to pass each other.

The council said: "These restrictions are needed to allow a highway improvement scheme to be installed safely."

The order will come into effect on September 15 and remain in force until December 5. Once made, the order may remain in force for up to 18 months, or until the proposed works are completed, whichever is earlier.

Alternative routes for vehicles will be indicated on site. Access to properties on the affected length of road will be maintained at all times.

Plans for the new puffin crossing in Tarring Road were approved on August 22. It will be sited immediately west of the junction with Valencia Road, to encourage walking.

The need for improved safety in the area was highlighted in the Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan adopted by Adur and Worthing Councils in June 2020.

Tony Kershaw, director of law and assurance at County Hall, said: "The need for a pedestrian crossing place was identified due to a number of road traffic collisions involving pedestrians and undertaking a traffic survey of pedestrians crossing at this location."

The area west of West Worthing level crossing was highlighted as a walking zone and trip generator, due to the presence of local shops and railway station.

Mr Kershaw added: "This plan seeks to 'promote opportunities for active transport and accessible and well-connected walking, cycling and public transport'. The new pedestrian crossing supports this strategy.

"The proposal is to be delivered as part of the County Council Active Travel Plan and designed to improve access to public transport by providing direct pedestrian links to West Worthing Railway Station.

"The new facility will be a puffin crossing with audible bleepers which will be silenced overnight."

A Traffic Regulation Order has been made to amend parking restrictions on the north side of Tarring Road, near the junction with Valencia Road, to accommodate the new crossing.

The area affected includes the front of the station, where there are double yellow lines, meaning no waiting at any time, and part of a parking bay where there is a one-hour parking limit, 8.30am to 6pm, Monday to Saturday.