Worthing planning applications: Tattoo studio could become a café and smoothie bar; adult gaming centre in the pipeline

A new seafront café and an adult gaming centre are in the pipeline for Worthing.

A new wave of planning applications submitted to Worthing Borough Council reveal a mix of proposed developments.

Between Monday, September 15 and Friday, September 19, six applications were officially registered, and local residents have been invited to have their say.

Seafront tattoo studio could become a café

One notable application (AWDM/1050/25) seeks permission to change the use of a Marine Parade tattoo studio to a café and smoothie bar. If approved, this could bring a fresh, health-focused addition to Worthing’s seafront.

People can have a say until Monday, October 6.

The application, submitted by Cocoa Moon LTD, stated: “The café will operate without full cooking facilities or external extraction: all food will be pre-prepared off-site or pre-packaged; drinks prepared on-site (coffee machine non-vented). No external alterations, new shopfront, or external flue are proposed.”

The unit – which was last used as a tattoo studio in October 2024 – had no kitchen or food-related facilities.

The café would open every day of the week, including bank holidays, between 7am and 7pm.

New life for Connaught Buildings

Meanwhile, two linked applications (AWDM/1165/25 and AWDM/1166/25) propose converting the basement and ground floor of 3–4 Connaught Buildings on Chapel Road from retail use into an adult gaming centre, alongside plans for new externally illuminated signage.

People can have a say until Wednesday, October 8.

The application, submitted by Merkur Slots Ltd (UK), stated: “Despite the introduction of Class E and the Government’s clear message that the success of our town centres is no longer about protecting traditional forms of retailing, but on introducing a wide mix of uses and experiences which attract people into centres, there is still a common view that non-retail uses are not as beneficial to town centres as retail uses, and may be harmful.

"There is a common misconception that uses like adult gaming centres are not complementary town centre uses and inappropriate within Primary Shopping Frontages because they do not generate the levels of footfall that retail units do, that they create ‘dead frontages’ leading to a fragmentation of the shopping frontage and a reduction in pedestrian flow, and do not generate linked trips.”

The site was previously occupied by a charity shop called Scope.

Tree felling in conservation areas

Several applications under Section 211 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 propose the felling and replacement of trees in designated conservation areas:

At Montague Place, four trees (including sycamore and oak species) may be removed and replaced (AWDM/1144/25).

At 69 Richmond Road, one fig tree and one oak tree are proposed for felling and replacement (AWDM/1172/25).

Residential expansion in West Worthing

A proposal (AWDM/1154/25) to add a part two-storey, part single-storey rear extension to Seadown House at 1A Farncombe Road has been submitted. The plans include a cycle store and follow an earlier application from 2018.

Have your say

Residents are encouraged to review the applications online at www.adur-worthing.gov.uk or in person at Worthing Town Hall (Chapel Road) between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday.

Comments and representations must be submitted within 21 days of the notice date for applications in conservation areas or involving listed buildings, and within 14 days for all others.

Submissions can be made via the council’s online form or by writing to: Stephen Cantwell, Planning Services Manager, Worthing Town Hall, Chapel Road, Worthing, West Sussex BN11 1HA.

You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at www.publicnoticeportal.uk