Christina Youngman, Carl Walker, Simon Youngman and Dale Overton

In 2020 – before the energy price cap increases – more than 4,800 Worthing households were fuel poor, according to the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

Local company Huskky Energy, which installs solar panels and EV chargers, has now partnered with the Worthing Food Foundation to help those most in need.

The project has the backing of Worthing Borough Council’s deputy leader Carl Walker and councillor Dale Overton (Lab, Gaisford).

“With prices soaring and inflation now running at ten per cent, thousands this winter, through no fault of their own, will be simply unable to heat their homes or cook a meal,” said Mr Overton.

“By raising funds through personal and commercial donations, the Worthing Powerbank will be able to offer potentially life-saving support to some of the most vulnerable in our community, including the elderly and families with children.”

Mr Overton said that current government support ‘will fall far short for many households’, including some on pre-payment meters.

“The achievement of the Worthing Food Foundation in helping feed over 800 people a week shows how much the residents and businesses of Worthing care,” Mr Overton added, “But sadly, their help is needed now more than ever.”

Christina Youngman of Huskky Energy said: “We are pleased to be working with Dale and Carl on this and would urge other local businesses to join us in supporting those facing energy poverty this winter.

“We know the devastating effect this can have on physical and mental health as well as child development and are determined to do everything we can to help those in crisis.”

Deputy council leader Carl Walker encouraged anyone who can afford it to donate to the crowd-funder.

“We’re all too aware that personal and business resources are tight but we also know the amazing kindness of our community so please support us if you can,” he said.

The project must make at least £500 before the end of November in order to be funded.

