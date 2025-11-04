Worthing pub has to get retrospective permission for timber garden pergola

A Worthing pub has had to apply for retrospective permission for the timber pergola in its garden.

Two applications have been made by The Bull Inn, in Goring Street – one a retrospective application for the timber pergola in the pub garden and one for Listed Building Consent for the structure.

In the design and access statement, it says: "We have been requested to deal with the retrospective applications for a timber garden structure within the main pub garden area. The works are to provide a focal point within the pub garden – softened with planting.

"The works are of a very minor nature, the structure itself is not attached to the fabric of the Listed Building and are simply designed to provide a feature within the existing pub garden area."

Two applications have been made by The Bull Inn, in Goring Street, Goring. Picture: Google Maps

The Grade II listed public house, run by Chef & Brewer, has a car park at the front and side, and a large enclosed garden at the back. The application states 'the building is now and will remain a public house'.

The pergola has a footprint of 6.6m x 5.2m and a height of 2.8m. It is made of untreated timber that will age with time.

