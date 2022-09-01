Worthing supermarket wants permission for extra overnight delivery

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tesco has applied for planning permission to make changes at its West Durrington Extra store, in New Road.

The supermarket wants permission for an extra overnight delivery in order to meet increased demand.

The existing delivery usually arrives at the store at around 1 am, and an additional delivery would arrive around 3 am.

Tesco Extra in West Durrington

Plans suggest that the extra delivery could help to service an ‘urban fulfilment centre’ (UFC) in future.

Tesco has announced it will open around 25 of these UFCs, or automated picking areas, across the country to help meet an increasing demand for home deliveries.

The UFCs will be based at larger stores and are separate areas dedicated entirely to fulfilling online orders.

A spokesperson for the supermarket confirmed that the West Durrington store is one of the locations being considered for a UFC but added that a decision was ‘yet to be taken’.

This could potentially mean more grocery delivery slots for local customers.

“Urban fulfilment centres use excess space in our large stores to fulfil online orders using automated technology in an area entirely separate to the customer store, making it more convenient for our shoppers,” said the spokesperson.

“We will update our colleagues and community in West Durrington should the store be chosen as a location of a new urban fulfilment centre.”

Around 27 delivery vans would also be preparing for deliveries from 5am under the new plans.

This is currently only allowed after 7am at the store.