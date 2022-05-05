Worthing takeaway wants permission to sell alcohol

Quick Eat & Store, at 135 Rectory Road, has applied to Worthing Borough Council for an alcohol licence.

The takeaway hopes to sell alcohol for consumption off the premises until 1am Sundays to Wednesdays and until 2am Thursdays to Saturdays.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Until now the takeaway has been known as ‘Quick Eat’ and has sold burgers, fish and chips, and fried chicken.

Quick Eat & Store also wants permission from the council to open between 6am and 1am Sundays to Wednesdays and between 6am and 2am Thursdays to Saturdays.

A consultation on the new opening hours and alcohol licence is taking place until 12 May on the council’s website.