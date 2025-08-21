Worthing town centre restaurant looks to extend its hours for alcohol and late-night refreshment

A popular town centre restaurant in Worthing has applied for a new premises licence to allow for late-night drinking.

Efes Town Turkish Cuisine, in Portland Road, opens at 11.30am every day and currently stays open until 9.30pm Monday to Thursday, 10pm Friday and Saturday, and 9pm Sunday.

An application for a new premises licence was made to Worthing Borough Council on August 13, relating to the sale of alcohol and late-night refreshment.

The application seeks to allow the sale of alcohol from 10am to 11.30pm Monday to Sunday, with late-night refreshment on the premises from 11pm to midnight Monday to Sunday.

Comments on the application can be made to the licensing unit until September 11.

