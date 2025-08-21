Worthing town centre restaurant looks to extend its hours for alcohol and late-night refreshment

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 21st Aug 2025, 14:06 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2025, 14:08 BST
A popular town centre restaurant in Worthing has applied for a new premises licence to allow for late-night drinking.

Efes Town Turkish Cuisine, in Portland Road, opens at 11.30am every day and currently stays open until 9.30pm Monday to Thursday, 10pm Friday and Saturday, and 9pm Sunday.

An application for a new premises licence was made to Worthing Borough Council on August 13, relating to the sale of alcohol and late-night refreshment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The application seeks to allow the sale of alcohol from 10am to 11.30pm Monday to Sunday, with late-night refreshment on the premises from 11pm to midnight Monday to Sunday.

An application for a new premises licence was made by Efes Town Turkish Cuisineplaceholder image
An application for a new premises licence was made by Efes Town Turkish Cuisine

Comments on the application can be made to the licensing unit until September 11.

You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk

Related topics:Worthing Borough Council
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice