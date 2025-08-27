Worthing Labour Group is calling on the community to report defaced roundabouts, as more and more St George's flags appear across Sussex.

Mini roundabouts in Worthing, including one in South Farm Road, have been painted with a red cross as part of a recent campaign sweeping the country.

Flags have also been flying across the area, including around the Holmbush Centre in Shoreham.

Labour councillors, led by Sophie Cox, have issued a statement: "We, the Worthing Labour Group, stand with all our communities. While we all have every right to fly our national flag, we strongly condemn its co-ordinated use to stoke hostility and division.

"Vandalising our roads and streets with the intention to divide communities and intimidate residents is not only unlawful in itself but an insult to our country's proud values of decency, tolerance and respect.

"Our flag should be seen by everyone as a symbol of national unity, not hate. We urge all Worthing residents who see instances of this to report them to West Sussex County Council.”

The county council has equally welcomed national pride but pointed out road safety is an issue and the flying of flags needs to be done with care.

A spokesman said: "We understand our residents’ pride in wanting to fly the St George or Union Jack flag but would ask they do it in a safe environment that does not put themselves or others at risk of harm.

"Painting on roundabouts or hanging flags from streetlights could do this and we kindly request that people refrain from doing it. Fly the flag by all means, but please do so it in a safe way.”