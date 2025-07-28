Worthing's wiggly lines are on their way out as a new green space is being created for the town centre, including a landscaped terrace and living wall.

Montague Gardens has been designed to provide better access to the seafront with sustainability, accessibility, and shelter from the sun and wind in mind.

The new gardens are being created over the next 15 months, transforming Montague Place with its unpopular wiggly lines.

The council said the design had been inspired by the seaside gardens that existed when Montague Place was first built in the early 19th Century.

The emphasis is on increasing biodiversity with a green space that links the seafront to the nearby Liverpool Gardens.

Sophie Cox, leader of Worthing Borough Council, said: "We're going to create a fantastic new green heart to our town centre. It's going to have 30 new trees, a new play area, a stage and a Worthing Instagram sign with a living wall as well.

"It's going to be a fantastic link between Montague Street and our beautiful seafront and we're really excited about this project."

Improvements will be made to the large expanse of wall in the north eastern corner of the space with the addition of an entertainment space and green wall.

There is also provision for outdoor dining and a play area for children that takes inspiration from sea kelp restoration in Sussex.