Young people’s activities get £8,000 grant to fund 1,500 places at sports and group sessions

Lewes District Council has announced that it has awarded £8,000 to support youth activities, which include coaching sessions at Newhaven Football Club (pictured). Photo: Google Street View

Lewes District Council has announced that it has awarded £8,000 to support youth activities across the district.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council said the grant will fund 1,500 places at more than 60 activity, sports and group sessions over the coming months.

These include: beach clean and craft activities, free places at local boxercise classes and boxing gym sessions, drama based therapy sessions at youth groups, and free coaching sessions at Newhaven Football Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Christine Robinson, cabinet member for Community Wellbeing, said: “I am delighted we are funding these activities which will make a really positive difference to the lives of the young people involved. This allows them to enjoy leisure time with their friends in a safe environment, and helps to boost their confidence, wellbeing and self-esteem.”

A council spokesperson said: "The schemes are being delivered in partnership with East Sussex County Council Youth Outreach teams and the help of local organisations. Participation is generally through Youth Outreach referral.”